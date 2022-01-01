Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Knoxville

Knoxville restaurants
Knoxville restaurants that serve boneless wings

Big Kahuna Wings - West Town image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Big Kahuna Wings - West Town

7804 Montvue Ctr Way, Knoxville

Avg 4.4 (940 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Boneless Wings$6.50
More about Big Kahuna Wings - West Town
Pizza Hoss image

 

Pizza Hoss

7664 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
16 Piece BONELESS Wings$16.00
5 Piece BONELESS Wings$5.50
40 Piece BONELESS Wings$38.00
More about Pizza Hoss
The Half Barrel image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Half Barrel

1829 Cumberland Ave, Knoxville

Avg 4.3 (240 reviews)
Takeout
Boneless Wings$10.00
More about The Half Barrel
Roosters Bar and Grill image

 

Roosters Bar and Grill

7585 S. Northshore Dr., Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
10 Pcs Hand-Breaded Boneless Wings$12.50
More about Roosters Bar and Grill
Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut image

 

Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut

12828 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid Boneless Wings$6.50
5 Traditional Wings & 5 Boneless Wings$15.95
5 of our award-winning wings along with 5 boneless bites of tender fried chicken, that are made Fresh To Order, lightly seasoned with original or fire seasoning, and served with your choice of dipping sauce ,
More about Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut

