Boneless wings in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve boneless wings
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Big Kahuna Wings - West Town
7804 Montvue Ctr Way, Knoxville
|Kid Boneless Wings
|$6.50
Pizza Hoss
7664 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville
|16 Piece BONELESS Wings
|$16.00
|5 Piece BONELESS Wings
|$5.50
|40 Piece BONELESS Wings
|$38.00
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Half Barrel
1829 Cumberland Ave, Knoxville
|Boneless Wings
|$10.00
Roosters Bar and Grill
7585 S. Northshore Dr., Knoxville
|10 Pcs Hand-Breaded Boneless Wings
|$12.50
Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut
12828 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|Kid Boneless Wings
|$6.50
|5 Traditional Wings & 5 Boneless Wings
|$15.95
5 of our award-winning wings along with 5 boneless bites of tender fried chicken, that are made Fresh To Order, lightly seasoned with original or fire seasoning, and served with your choice of dipping sauce ,