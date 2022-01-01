Go
Toast

Kous Kous Restaurant

Kous-Kous Offer all the famous Mediterranean and middle-eastern dishes from our famous fresh made falafel to Hummus + drop off catering for a wide range of corporate and private events.

40 Hollis street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mix Plate$15.75
A mix plate with 2 falafel, chicken shawarma, beef served with basmati rice topped with pickles, side of hummus and salad
Chicken Shawarma Plate$13.75
Shawarma spiced chicken served with basmati riced topped with pickles and tahini sauce served with a side of hummus and salad
Fries$4.50
Chicken Shawarma Pita$8.25
Shawarma marinated chicken served with hummus, cucumber, tomato, fresh parsley and tahini sauce inside toasted pita
Falafel pita$8.25
Fresh parsley, cilantro falafel, cooked to order served with hummus, cucumber, tomato and tahini sauce inside toasted pita bread
Braised Beef Plate$14.75
Slow cooked tender beef with toasted cumin over basmati rice topped with pickles and tahini sauce served with side of hummus and salad
Pita Bread 12"$1.00
Fresh 12" pita bread
Falafel Plate$13.50
Cooked to order gluten free Falafel, packed with parsley, cilantro served over basmati rice topped with pickles and tahini sauce served with side of hummus and Mediterranean salad
Falafel 1 PC$0.90
BAKLAVA$1.50
See full menu

Location

40 Hollis street

Framingham MA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Los Pinos Mexican Grill IV

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sam Sushi Art and Music

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jack's Abby Craft Lagers

No reviews yet

Enjoy the Jack’s Abby Beer Hall & Kitchen experience at home! Grab a 12-pack of lager and order up a fresh wood-fired pizzas (or other delicious dishes like bratwurst and pretzels!), and have it delivered to our curbside pickup area on Clinton Street.

Wings Over

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston