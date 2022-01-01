Go
Toast

Krave

Our business specializes in bringing high quality food. Our meats are carefully selected; trimmed in house and marinated for over 24 hours in our special marinade that's consisted mostly with your favorite fruits; to create that rich and bold flavor.

1170 Collier Rd NW #B

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bulgogi Philly$10.50
Original 12 oz of Ribeye Philly w/ bell peppers, onion, mushrooms and white American cheese.
Kimchi Fried Rice$9.00
Fried Rice with Kimchi and egg on top
Chicken Bulgogi Bowl$9.00
12 oz chicken in fruit based soy sauce over rice.
Mandu$8.00
Deep-fried dumpling – 6 pieces
Chicken Bulgogi Platter$12.50
12 oz chicken in fruit based soy sauce.
All platters come with daily Banchans (sides) and a side salad
Bulgogi Bowl$10.00
"Fire meat” - 12 oz of sliced ribeye marinated in fruit based house soy sauce over rice.
Bulgogi Platter$13.50
"Fire meat” - 12 oz of sliced ribeye marinated in fruit based house soy sauce.
All platters come with daily Banchans (sides) and a side salad
Krave Fries$3.00
Premium Fries
Spicy Chicken Bowl$9.00
12 oz Spicy Chicken in fruit based Gochujang sauce over rice.
Spicy Pork Platter$12.50
12 oz Spicy pork in fruit based Gochujang sauce.
All platters come with daily Banchans (sides) and a side salad
See full menu

Location

1170 Collier Rd NW #B

Atlanta GA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cafe At Pharr

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cross Creek Cafe

No reviews yet

Retro casual dining and bar

Cubanos ATL- Chattahoochee Food Works

No reviews yet

Authentic Cuban sandwich and coffee spot delivering an exceptional Cuban Cafe experience. We are so proud to serve our well loved Llanes family recipes with Atlanta.

TydeTate Kitchen Comfort Thai

No reviews yet

Comfort Thai

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston