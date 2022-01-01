Go
La Casita Pupuseria & Cocina C.A.

Fresh, made to order. Central American Food.

FRENCH FRIES

2 E Diamond Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (1384 reviews)

Popular Items

Tamal de Elote$3.95
fresh corn tamale
Pupusas Box [@10]$25.95
10 Pupusas box. Choice of 2 variety max.
Taco La Casita$3.75
plancha grilled chicken, steak or shrimp on handmade tortilla avocado/chimol/grated queso seco
Pupusa Pollo c/ Queso
chicken + cheese
Pupusa de Queso
only cheese
Pupusa Loroco c/ Queso
ground loroco bud + cheese
Pupusa Mixta
fried pork + refried seda bean + cheese
Horchata
Rice/ Cinnamon/ Morro/ Milk
Pupusa Revuelta
ground pork chicharron + cheese
Pupusa Frijol c/ Queso
refried seda bean + cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2 E Diamond Ave

Gaithersburg MD

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
