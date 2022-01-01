La Jolla Shores breakfast spots you'll love
Caroline's Seaside Cafe
8610 Kennel Way, La Jolla
|Popular items
|Mediterranean Egg Scramble
|$13.50
Feta, Tomatoes, Garden Basil, Fruit or Potatoes, Toast
|Seasonal Chopped Salad
|$13.00
Pomegranate Jewels, Butternut Squash Celery, Avocado, Feta, Red Wine Vinaigrette
|Beef Short Ribs Hash & Eggs
|$15.00
Peppers & Onions, Potatoes, Toast
TACOS
Galaxy Cantina & Grill
2259 Avenida De La Playa, La Jolla
|Popular items
|Fried Fish
|$7.00
chile lime crema, avocado mousse, cabbage, pico de gallo
|Made To Order Guacamole
|$13.00
served with "el Nopalito" chips
|Chicken Enchilada
|$22.00
choice of red or green sauce, jack cheese, sour cream, cotija, red onion, radish, avocado, cilantro (not served with tortillas)
Dough Momma Pizzeria
2152 Avenida De La Playa, La Jolla
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Whole Pie
|$22.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
Classic Caesar Salad Paired with Cherry Tomatoes, and Rustic Garlic Parmesan Croutons. Caesar Dressing served on side. Add Chicken Breast or Prosciutto for $5.
|16 Wings - One Sauce Per 8 Wings
|$29.00
If you'd like more than one sauce please select each below. 8 MINIMUM PER SAUCE. Comes with Ranch Dipping Sauce on side.
Barbarella Restaurant
2171 Avenida de la Playa, La Jolla
|Popular items
|Fettuccine Bolognese
|$24.00
italian sausage and beef with san marzano tomatoes,
shaved parmigiano-reggiano, fresh basil
|Pizza Margherita
|$18.00
san marzano tomato sauce, garden basil,
mozzarella cheese (add options for additional)
|Chop Salad
|$20.00
avocado, roasted beets, celery, feta, toasted almonds, cherry tomatoes, romaine lettuce, avocado lime dressing