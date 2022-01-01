Cappuccino in La Jolla

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
La Jolla restaurants that serve cappuccino
PIES • COOKIES • SMOKED SALMON • PASTRY
Sugar and Scribe Bakery - Fine Foods
7660 Fay Ave, La Jolla
Avg 4.5
(1833 reviews)
Cappuccino
$4.00
More about Sugar and Scribe Bakery - Fine Foods
SANDWICHES
Deli-icious - La Jolla
1237 Prospect St, La Jolla
Avg 4.6
(280 reviews)
Cappuccino
$0.00
More about Deli-icious - La Jolla
