Chopped salad in La Jolla
La Jolla restaurants that serve chopped salad
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery
5662 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Chopped Salad
|$14.00
tomato, kalamata, pepperoncini, feta, garbanzo, artichokes, hearts of palm, cucumber, sherry vinaigrette
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wheat & Water
5737 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Chopped Salad
|$15.00
Artisan Mixed Greens, Arugula, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Manzanilla Olives, Cranberry Beans, Soppressata Salumi, Feta Cheese, Champagne Vinaigrette