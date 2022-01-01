Chopped salad in La Jolla

La Jolla restaurants
La Jolla restaurants that serve chopped salad

Chopped Salad image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery

5662 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4 (705 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Salad$14.00
tomato, kalamata, pepperoncini, feta, garbanzo, artichokes, hearts of palm, cucumber, sherry vinaigrette
More about Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery
Wheat & Water image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wheat & Water

5737 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4 (314 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Salad$15.00
Artisan Mixed Greens, Arugula, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Manzanilla Olives, Cranberry Beans, Soppressata Salumi, Feta Cheese, Champagne Vinaigrette
More about Wheat & Water
Seasonal Chopped Salad image

 

Candor

1030 Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seasonal Chopped Salad$13.00
More about Candor
Puesto La Jolla image

 

Puesto La Jolla

1026 Wall St, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mexican Chopped Salad$15.00
More about Puesto La Jolla

