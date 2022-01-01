Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in La Jolla

La Jolla restaurants
La Jolla restaurants that serve ceviche

Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery

5662 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4 (705 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Ceviche$13.00
Baja Bass Ceviche$15.00
More about Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery
Item pic

 

Puesto La Jolla

1026 Wall St, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ceviche Verde$18.00
Passionfruit Shrimp Ceviche$18.00
More about Puesto La Jolla
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Jose's Courtroom

1037 Prospect St, La Jolla

Avg 4.3 (1198 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche$16.00
Shrimp, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, cucumber and avocado tossed in a citrus marinade.
More about Jose's Courtroom
Item pic

GRILL

Nautilus Tavern

6830 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.3 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp And Fish Ceviche$16.00
Made fresh daily ceviche with shrimp and local fish, pico de gallo served with fresh made tortilla chips
More about Nautilus Tavern
Karina's Cantina - La Jolla image

 

Karina's Cantina - La Jolla

1055 Torrey Pines Rd Suite 1010, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ceviche Dona Ines Plate$15.50
Cooked shrimp in lime juice with mango, jicama, cucumber and toasted red chile de arbol.
Pescado Ceviche Plate$15.50
Fish, onion, tomato, cilantro, cucumber & Serrano peppers marinated in lime juice.
Ceviche Karina's Tostada$6.50
Shrimp, cucumber & avocados in Karinaʼs signature green chile sauce.
More about Karina's Cantina - La Jolla

