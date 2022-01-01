Ceviche in La Jolla
La Jolla restaurants that serve ceviche
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery
5662 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$13.00
|Baja Bass Ceviche
|$15.00
Puesto La Jolla
1026 Wall St, La Jolla
|Ceviche Verde
|$18.00
|Passionfruit Shrimp Ceviche
|$18.00
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Jose's Courtroom
1037 Prospect St, La Jolla
|Ceviche
|$16.00
Shrimp, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, cucumber and avocado tossed in a citrus marinade.
GRILL
Nautilus Tavern
6830 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Shrimp And Fish Ceviche
|$16.00
Made fresh daily ceviche with shrimp and local fish, pico de gallo served with fresh made tortilla chips
Karina's Cantina - La Jolla
1055 Torrey Pines Rd Suite 1010, La Jolla
|Ceviche Dona Ines Plate
|$15.50
Cooked shrimp in lime juice with mango, jicama, cucumber and toasted red chile de arbol.
|Pescado Ceviche Plate
|$15.50
Fish, onion, tomato, cilantro, cucumber & Serrano peppers marinated in lime juice.
|Ceviche Karina's Tostada
|$6.50
Shrimp, cucumber & avocados in Karinaʼs signature green chile sauce.