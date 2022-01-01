Chili in La Jolla
La Jolla restaurants that serve chili
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery
5662 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Real Deal Chili Relleno
|$15.00
carnitas, spanish rice, crema, roasted tomato salsa, pico, queso fresco
PIZZA
American Pizza Manufacturing
7402 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Side - Calabria Chilis 3oz
|$3.00
NOODLES
Mandarin House
6765 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|$ Large Chili Oil
|$9.25
|Extra Chili Oil
|$0.35
|Steamed Wontons in Chili Oil
|$8.00
GRILL
Nautilus Tavern
6830 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Sweet Chili Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Chicken tossed in sweet chili sauce topped with cilantro and sesame seed with a cajun dressing drizzle on a toasted bun