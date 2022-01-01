Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in La Jolla

Go
La Jolla restaurants
Toast

La Jolla restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery

5662 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4 (705 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Real Deal Chili Relleno$15.00
carnitas, spanish rice, crema, roasted tomato salsa, pico, queso fresco
More about Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery
American Pizza Manufacturing image

PIZZA

American Pizza Manufacturing

7402 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.5 (92 reviews)
Takeout
Side - Calabria Chilis 3oz$3.00
More about American Pizza Manufacturing
Mandarin House image

NOODLES

Mandarin House

6765 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.2 (1114 reviews)
Takeout
$ Large Chili Oil$9.25
Extra Chili Oil$0.35
Steamed Wontons in Chili Oil$8.00
More about Mandarin House
Nautilus Tavern image

GRILL

Nautilus Tavern

6830 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.3 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Chili Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Chicken tossed in sweet chili sauce topped with cilantro and sesame seed with a cajun dressing drizzle on a toasted bun
More about Nautilus Tavern
Item pic

 

Candor

1030 Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetarian Black Bean Chili$8.00
More about Candor
Deli-icious image

SANDWICHES

Deli-icious

1237 Prospect St, La Jolla

Avg 4.6 (280 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Con Carne$4.95
Served everyday
More about Deli-icious

Browse other tasty dishes in La Jolla

Spaghetti

Calamari

Chicken Salad

Cobb Salad

Risotto

Ceviche

Margherita Pizza

Fish Tacos

Map

More near La Jolla to explore

La Jolla Shores

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston