Chicken burritos in La Jolla

Puesto La Jolla
1026 Wall St, La Jolla
|Chicken al Pastor Burrito
|$17.00
Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, braised chicken, hibiscus & chipotle tinga, piña habanero pico, herb lime rice, and avocado. Served with a side of jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.
Coffee Cup Cafe
1109 Wall St, La Jolla
|Chicken Burrito
|$16.00
Marinated chicken, lettuce, avocado, green onions, cilantro & sour cream, wrapped in a wheat tortilla. Served with house chips & salsa fresca
Jose's Courtroom
1037 Prospect St, La Jolla
|Chicken Burrito Plate
|$16.00
Refried beans and shredded chicken. Topped with ranchero sauce and melted cheese.