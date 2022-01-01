Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in La Jolla

La Jolla restaurants
La Jolla restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Chicken al Pastor Burrito image

 

Puesto La Jolla

1026 Wall St, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken al Pastor Burrito$17.00
Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, braised chicken, hibiscus & chipotle tinga, piña habanero pico, herb lime rice, and avocado. Served with a side of jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.
More about Puesto La Jolla
Coffee Cup Cafe image

SOUPS

Coffee Cup Cafe

1109 Wall St, La Jolla

Avg 4.6 (391 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$16.00
Marinated chicken, lettuce, avocado, green onions, cilantro & sour cream, wrapped in a wheat tortilla. Served with house chips & salsa fresca
More about Coffee Cup Cafe
Jose's Courtroom image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Jose's Courtroom

1037 Prospect St, La Jolla

Avg 4.3 (1198 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Burrito Plate$16.00
Refried beans and shredded chicken. Topped with ranchero sauce and melted cheese.
More about Jose's Courtroom
Karina's Cantina - La Jolla image

 

Karina's Cantina - La Jolla

1055 Torrey Pines Rd Suite 1010, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rotisserie Chicken Burrito$13.50
Shredded rotisserie chicken, spicy mayo, pico de gallo, cabbage
More about Karina's Cantina - La Jolla

