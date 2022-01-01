Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Grilled shrimp salad in
La Jolla
/
La Jolla
/
La Jolla
/
Grilled Shrimp Salad
La Jolla restaurants that serve grilled shrimp salad
Candor
1030 Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla
No reviews yet
Moroccan Shrimp & Grilled Peach Salad
$20.00
More about Candor
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Bernini's Bistro - 7550 Fay Ave.
7550 Fay Ave., La Jolla
Avg 4.3
(1151 reviews)
Grilled shrimp salad
$19.90
field greens, romaine, tomatoes, feta, green onions, bell peppers, roasted almonds, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Bernini's Bistro - 7550 Fay Ave.
