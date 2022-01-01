Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled shrimp salad in La Jolla

La Jolla restaurants
La Jolla restaurants that serve grilled shrimp salad

Item pic

 

Candor

1030 Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla

TakeoutDelivery
Moroccan Shrimp & Grilled Peach Salad$20.00
More about Candor
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Bernini's Bistro - 7550 Fay Ave.

7550 Fay Ave., La Jolla

Avg 4.3 (1151 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled shrimp salad$19.90
field greens, romaine, tomatoes, feta, green onions, bell peppers, roasted almonds, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Bernini's Bistro - 7550 Fay Ave.

