Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pork fried rice in
La Jolla
/
La Jolla
/
La Jolla
/
Pork Fried Rice
La Jolla restaurants that serve pork fried rice
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Promiscuous Fork
6984 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
Avg 4.3
(1305 reviews)
Pork Fried Rice
$17.00
More about The Promiscuous Fork
NOODLES
Mandarin House - La Jolla
6765 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
Avg 4.2
(1114 reviews)
BBQ Pork Fried Rice
Sautéed with eggs, bean sprouts, peas and carrots.
More about Mandarin House - La Jolla
Browse other tasty dishes in La Jolla
Jalapeno Poppers
Wedge Salad
Grilled Chicken
Braised Short Ribs
Chopped Salad
Beef Short Ribs
Chicken Sandwiches
Spaghetti
More near La Jolla to explore
La Jolla Shores
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1026 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(93 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1252 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(37 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(110 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(396 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(499 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(358 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(715 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(204 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston