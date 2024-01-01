Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork fried rice in La Jolla

La Jolla restaurants
La Jolla restaurants that serve pork fried rice

The Promiscuous Fork image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Promiscuous Fork

6984 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.3 (1305 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Fried Rice$17.00
More about The Promiscuous Fork
Item pic

NOODLES

Mandarin House - La Jolla

6765 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.2 (1114 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Pork Fried Rice
Sautéed with eggs, bean sprouts, peas and carrots.
More about Mandarin House - La Jolla

