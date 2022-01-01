Lawrenceville restaurants you'll love

Lawrenceville restaurants
Toast
  • Lawrenceville

Lawrenceville's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Lawrenceville restaurants

Lawrenceville Bobe's Pizza image

 

Lawrenceville Bobe's Pizza

808 State Street, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Family Order of Breadsticks$7.00
8 Breadsticks and 3 Sauces
Can of Pop$1.50
Fountain Drinks are not available for delivery. For in-store pick-up orders, our staff can add a drink to the order upon arriving!!
Stromboli$5.50
Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, and Cheese
More about Lawrenceville Bobe's Pizza
Coco's Cafe and Wine Bar image

 

Coco's Cafe and Wine Bar

606 13th St, Lawrenceville

Avg 4.5 (512 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
White Wedding$8.00
More about Coco's Cafe and Wine Bar
Alfonso's Pizza image

 

Alfonso's Pizza

609 12th Street, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Alfonso's Pizza
