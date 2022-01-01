- /
- Lilit Cafe
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
7921 Old Georgetown Rd • $
Avg 4.6 (975 reviews)
Popular Items
|Baked Goat Cheese
|$14.99
Baked goat cheese on toast, grilled vegetables, and balsamic glaze.
|Shrimp Cocktail (GF)
|$13.75
5 shrimps served with cocktail sauce. (GF)
|House Salad (GF)
|$11.25
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, red and green peppers, and balsamic vinaigrette. (GF, DF)
|Lilit Sandwich
|$11.25
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, and oil and balsamic.
|Italian Classic Hero
|$11.25
Ham, genoa salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, and oil and balsamic. (Hot pepper optional).
|Key Bridge Sandwich
|$11.25
Capicola ham, pepperoni, provolone, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion, and oil and balsamic. (Hot pepper optional).
|Gyro on Pita (Not GF)
|$12.49
Seasoned beef slices, tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pita.
|Garlic Roast Beef Wrap
|$11.25
Lettuce, grilled onions, garlic butter, and mayonnaise.
|Ham and Cheese Wrap
|$11.25
Ham, swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise.
|Calabria Pizza
|$16.25
Shredded mozzarella, roasted peppers, sausage, and tomato sauce.
|Piemonte Pizza
|$16.25
Prosciutto, sharp provolone, red onions, and tomato sauce.
|Old World Pizza
|$16.25
Sharp provolone, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, and fresh basil.
|Chicken Kabab (GF)
|$19.99
Chicken marinated and grilled served on the marinara sauce with basmati rice and a side salad. (GF)
|Fusilli Pasta Pesto Marinara
|$21.99
Vegetarian available. Fusilli pasta with vegetables in pesto marinara sauce, Caesar salad, and garlic bread.
|Small House Salad (GF)
|$7.49
(GF)
|Side Grilled Vegetables (GF)
|$8.75
(GF)
|Sautéed Spinach (GF)
|$7.49
(GF)
|Gelato (Pint)
|$12.49
(GF) Please call us for flavors of the day
|Bottled Soda
|$2.99
Beverages
|Snapple Tea
|$2.99
|Small Water
|$1.99
|Tuna Wrap
|$11.25
Tuna salad, American cheese, romaine lettuce, and tomatoes.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.25
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, romaine lettuce, celery, and bleu cheese dressing.
|Cup Cake (GF)
|Lasagna (GF Available)
|$19.99
Choice of homemade lasagna (meat, spinach or eggplant). Served with Caesar salad. (GF)
|Spring Vegetarian Wrap
|$11.25
Romaine lettuce, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, red onions, and balsamic vinaigrette.
|Greek Salad (GF)
|$13.75
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onion, olives, red onion, pepperoncini, and feta cheese. (GF)
|Chicken Tikka Masala (GF)
|$22.99
Chicken cooked in a tomato-based cream sauce. Served with basmati rice and salad. (GF)
|Broiled Salmon (GF)
|$28.99
Dairy-free is available. Served with Italian style potato and a side salad. (GF)
|Chicken Parmigiana Sub
|$12.49
Grilled chicken, marinara sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese.
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$37.99
Coleslaw, lettuce, tomato, balsamic vinaigrette, and tartar sauce.
|Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
|$12.49
Grilled eggplant, marinara sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan.
|Spicy Samosas
|$7.49
Potatoes, green peas, ginger, garlic, chilies, and spices. (Contain Gluten)
|Caesar Salad
|$11.25
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing.
|Grilled Lamb Chops (GF)
|$37.99
Four New Zealand lamb chops. Served with Moroccan style grilled vegetable salad. (GF)
|Steak and Cheese Sandwich
|$12.49
Philly beef steak, provolone, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.75
Chicken with cheddar, mozzarella cheese, salsa, and sour cream.(Contain Gluten)
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$6.25
|Double Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$9.99
|Spring Chicken Wrap
|$11.25
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and balsamic vinaigrette.
|Steamed Broccoli (GF)
|$7.49
(GF)
|Small Caesar Salad
|$7.49
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$16.25
Pepperoni, shredded mozzarella, and tomato sauce.
|Meatball Parmigiana Sub (Contain Gluten)
|$12.49
Meatballs, marinara sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese.
|Caprese Salad
|$12.49
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil, balsamic glaze, and baguette slices.
|Key Lime Pie
|$7.49
|Brie Melt
|$14.99
Melted brie on baguette slices, tomato-basil bruschetta.
|Soup (GF, DF)
|$6.25
|Antipasta Salad (GF)
|$17.48
Romaine and iceberg lettuce, Italian meats, cheeses, green peppers, olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions. (GF)
|Lotto Sandwich
|$11.25
Turkey, roast beef, Swiss, American, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.
|Times Square Sandwich
|$11.25
Turkey, bacon, Swiss, coleslaw, and Russian dressing.
|Old Georgetown Sandwich
|$11.25
Roast beef, ham, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.
|Waldorf Wrap
|$11.25
Turkey, swiss, romaine lettuce, apples, celery, walnuts, and bleu cheese dressing.
|Grilled Vegetable Wrap
|$11.25
Grilled eggplant, mushrooms, roasted peppers, tomatoes, and balsamic glaze.
|Bella Bianca Pizza (Contain Gluten)
|$16.25
Pesto, alfredo sauce, meatballs, shredded mozzarella, and red onions.
|Margharita Pizza
|$16.25
Shredded and fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, tomatoes, and fresh basil.
|Molise Pizza
|$16.25
Grilled chicken, fontina, pesto, and tomato sauce.
|Veggie Pizza
|$16.25
Tomato, Red Onion, Green peppers, Red Peppers, Olives, Mushroom
|Grilled Vegetable (GF)
|$18.99
Grilled vegetables served on the marinara sauce with balsamic glaze, basmati rice. (GF)
|Onion Rings
|$8.75
(Not GF)
|Rice (GF)
|$4.99
(GF)
|Italian Style Potatoes (GF)
|$7.49
(GF)
|Mash Potatoes (GF)
|$6.24
(GF)
|Can Soda
|$1.99
|Honest Tea
|$3.99
|Perrier Water
|$2.99
|Napoli Panini
|$13.75
Grilled chicken, sauteed broccoli rabe, fresh mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, and pesto.
|Palermo Panini
|$13.75
Grilled eggplant, fontina cheese, tomatoes, and pesto.
|Crab Cake Platter (GF)
|$37.99
Bethesda's best crab cakes (df available). Served with basmati rice and a side salad. (GF)
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.99
3 pcs Chicken Tenders (Not GF)
|Chocolate-Dipped Cheese Cake (GF)
|$9.99
|Buffalo Wings
|$12.49
Served with blue cheese. (Contain Gluten)
|Hummus Plate
|$12.49
Hummus, olive oil, cucumbers, olives, and pita bread.
|Tri-Color Pasta Salad
|$11.25
Tri-color pasta, black and green olives, red and green peppers, pesto, parmesan cheese, olive oil, and vinegar. ( Contain Gluten)
|French Fries (Contain Gluten)
|$6.25
(Fries are not Gluten Free)
|Chicken Cheese Steak Sandwich
|$12.49
Chicken steak, provolone, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.
|Roma Panini
|$13.75
Ham, genoa salami, pepperoni, provolone, roasted peppers, and pesto.
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$11.25
Light tuna, mayonnaise, celery, salt and pepper, lettuce, and tomato.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.25
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing croutons, and parmesan cheese.
|Cheese Pizza
|$13.75
|Reuben Sandwich
|$12.49
Pastrami, melted Swiss, coleslaw, Russian dressing, and rye bread.
|Grilled Mahi Mahi (GF)
|$32.99
Served on sautéed spinach and crushed potatoes topped with mango salsa. (GF)
|Baklava (2 pcs)
|$4.99
|Chocolate Fudge Cake
|$8.75
|Florence Panini
|$13.75
Grilled eggplant, roasted peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, artichokes, and pesto. (vegan without pesto).
|Chicken Pizza
|$16.25
Grilled chicken, onions, roasted peppers, shredded mozzarella, and tomato sauce.
|Sienna Panini
|$13.75
Roast beef, provolone, roasted peppers, grilled onions, mushrooms, garlic butter, and pesto.
|Pastrami Sandwich Melt
|$9.99
Pastrami, Melted Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
|Tiramisu
|$8.75
|Torino Panini
|$13.75
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, and pesto. Served on ciabatta bread.
|Caprese Sandwich
|$11.25
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil, and balsamic glaze.
Attributes and Amenities
Upscale
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Corkage Fee
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
Groups
Bike Parking
TV
Drive-Thru
Location
7921 Old Georgetown Rd
Bethesda MD
