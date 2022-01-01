Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Lincoln City

Lincoln City restaurants
Toast

Lincoln City restaurants that serve clams

Item pic

 

Mo's Seafood & Chowder

860 51st Street, Lincoln City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fresh Mo's Clam Chowder Base - 2 lb$11.95
A quick and easy meal. Add Milk, Heat and Enjoy! It makes six cups of Mo's Famous Clam Chowder.
Clam Strip Basket$13.95
A perfect portion of tasty and tender clam strips served with your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.
Kid Clam Strips$5.95
More about Mo's Seafood & Chowder
Lil Sambos image

 

Lil Sambos

3262 NE Hwy 101, Lincoln City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Razor Clam Bk$19.50
Hand breaded grilled razor clams served with tarter or cocktail sauce & lemon wedges.
Clam Strip Bk$13.25
Flash fried clam strips served with tarter or cocktail sauce & lemon wedges.
More about Lil Sambos

