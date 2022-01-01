Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Linton restaurants you'll love

Go
Linton restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Linton

Linton's top cuisines

American
American
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
BBQ
Barbeque
Scroll right

Must-try Linton restaurants

Jo Etta's Pizza Villa image

 

Jo Etta's Pizza Villa

IN-54, Linton

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Jo Etta's Pizza Villa
The Vault Bar & Grill image

GRILL

The Vault Bar & Grill

59 S Main St, Linton

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Vault Bar & Grill
Francisco De Borja Coffee image

 

Francisco De Borja Coffee

20 S Main St, Linton

Avg 4.7 (198 reviews)
More about Francisco De Borja Coffee
Map

More near Linton to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Vincennes

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Salem

No reviews yet

Sullivan

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vincennes

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

Evansville

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston