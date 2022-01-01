Go
Toast

Little Barn

A casual Pub you'll always feel welcome in with delicious food and great drinks.

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

1050 Post Rd E • $$

Avg 4 (355 reviews)

Popular Items

Turkey Burger$14.95
char grilled turkey with bibb lettuce, avocado, red onion, cheddar-jack cheese & chipotle mayo on toasted brioche
Cali Crispy Chicken Wrap$16.95
crispy chicken cutlet, lettuce, avocado, tomato, pepper jack cheese & bacon with a basil aioli in a spinach tortilla
Plain Burger$12.95
Brussels Sprouts Salad$14.95
shaved brussels sprouts tossed with toasted pumpkin seeds, granny smith apples & dried cranberries in a whole grain honey mustard vinaigrette with parmesan cheese
Colossal Pretzel$10.95
Our famous large pretzel! Served with spicy stout Dijon and honey mustard sauce for dipping. Add on cheese sauc or Nutella for your liking.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Vermont sharp cheddar cheese, red leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion & chipotle may on toasted brioche
Chicken Wings$14.95
tossed with Frank's classic Red Hot served with creamy blue cheese & celery sticks
Chinese Chopped Chicken Salad$15.95
soy glazed chicken breast tossed with romaine, iceberg, carrots, cucumbers, sprouts, red peppers, peanuts, fried wontons & house giner vinaigrette
Crispy Fried Chicken Fingers$8.95
crispy chicken tenders
Cobb Salad$16.95
mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, chopped bacon, crumbled blue cheese, corn, tomato, avocado & hard boiled egg with our sherry-vanilla vinaigrette
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1050 Post Rd E

Westport CT

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sherwood Diner Connecticut

No reviews yet

Sherwood Diner has become a staple for a wide range of guests to enjoy breakfast all day, lunch & dinner. Whether it is a family outing, business lunch, or local sports team celebration, we are always here to provide a high-quality experience.
At Sherwood Diner, we are proud to have become the go-to diner for local residents in Westport, and all other surrounding communities.
We are dedicated to the community and love to show additional support to the Westport school system, arts & entertainment, sports programs and more.

Tengda of Westport

No reviews yet

Fast and reliable delivery service!

Bar Lupa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Shearwater Coffee Bar

No reviews yet

Locally roasted certified organic coffee prepared by expert baristas

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston