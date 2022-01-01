Go
Toast

Little Flower

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • SANDWICHES

1424 West Colorado blvd • $$

Avg 4.2 (922 reviews)

Popular Items

Green Turkey$13.45
oven roasted turkey, garlic edamame spread, ailoi, onion sprouts, jalapeno, cilantro, cucumber, arugula, avocado, whole wheat
Hot Latte$4.50
French Ham and Butter$10.95
french cut ham, beurremont butter, baguette
Cookie$2.50
Daily Scone$4.25
Iced Latte$5.50
Pretzel Roll$3.50
Iced Tea$3.50
Art of Tea brewed in house
Old Fashioned Turkey$12.45
oven roasted turkey, aioli, mixed greens, tomato, swiss, whole wheat
Lemonade$3.50
House-made lemonade
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1424 West Colorado blvd

Pasadena CA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Malbec Market - Eagle Rock

No reviews yet

Malbec offers traditional dishes while also fusing the various cultures of Argentina to create new ones. The company's owners regularly travel back to their native Argentina to stay up-to-date on what restaurants are doing there to make sure the product remains authentic here.

Little Beast Restaurant

No reviews yet

Little Beast Restaurant is proudly serving New American Cuisine in Northeast Los Angeles, California!

Tartine - Pasadena

No reviews yet

Bakery and Cafe. Classic country loaves, morning buns, pastries, salads, sandwiches, and more from San Francisco's acclaimed Tartine Bakery.

WaBa Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston