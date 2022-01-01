Go
Liturgy Beverage

530 Foster St

Popular Items

Spring Fling Latte
House-made lavender and orange syrup brings the light florality of spring to your favorite drink.
Cold Coffee$5.00
Our signature cold filtered coffee.
Espresso+Tonic$6.00
Alley26 tonic syrup + topo chico + espresso
Chai$5.00
Filter (House Blend)$3.00
Our house blend, Work of the People. A full bodied medium roast blend of coffee from Ethiopia.
8oz Espresso+Milk$5.25
Some call this a Flat White.
Gingerbread Latte$6.50
Our family gingerbread recipe... but in coffee form. Warm, flavorful, and tasty- it'll get you through the long winter ahead.
4oz Espresso+Milk$4.50
Some call this a Cortado.
12oz Espresso+Milk$5.50
Some call this a Latte.
Featured Filter$2.50
A rotating selection from our featured coffee list.
530 Foster St

Durham NC

Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
