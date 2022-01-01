Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Lock Haven

Go
Lock Haven restaurants
Toast

Lock Haven restaurants that serve chef salad

Item pic

 

TEXAS RESTAURANT

204 E Main St., Lock Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHEF SALAD$8.65
Lettuce, tomato, onion, olives, ham & american cheese
More about TEXAS RESTAURANT
Restaurant banner

 

Pizza City

270 susquehanna avenue, LOCK HAVEN

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef Salad$9.95
More about Pizza City

Browse other tasty dishes in Lock Haven

Fish And Chips

Chicken Tenders

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Salad

Cheeseburgers

Green Beans

Map

More near Lock Haven to explore

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

State College

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Bellefonte

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Burnham

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Saint Marys

No reviews yet

Du Bois

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Williamsport

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

State College

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (209 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston