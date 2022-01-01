LoLa 41 Nantucket
LoLa 41 is a global bistro and sushi bar, located on the island of Nantucket - 30 miles off the coast of Massachusetts. We provide guests with the opportunity to experience a worldly culinary delight, which takes them on a global journey across the 41st parallel. Flooded in candle light and selectively curated music in the background, LoLa 41 is always a top choice among visitors and residents alike.
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
15 S Beach St • $$$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
15 S Beach St
Nantucket MA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Oran Mor Bistro
A taste of Òran Mór To Go! Curbside pickup.
Brotherhood of Thieves
Come in and enjoy!
Station 21
Come in and enjoy!
Corner Table Nantucket
Everyone has a seat at our table.