LoLa 41 Nantucket

LoLa 41 is a global bistro and sushi bar, located on the island of Nantucket - 30 miles off the coast of Massachusetts. We provide guests with the opportunity to experience a worldly culinary delight, which takes them on a global journey across the 41st parallel. Flooded in candle light and selectively curated music in the background, LoLa 41 is always a top choice among visitors and residents alike.

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

15 S Beach St • $$$$

Avg 4.3 (111 reviews)

Popular Items

Anata (a-na-ta)$23.00
8 piece
Spicy Tuna, Scallion, Sriracha, Torgarashi
Cucumber, Tempura Flakes & Shiso
Topped w/ Tuna Sashimi & Wasabi Aioli
Edamame$9.00
Steamed Soybeans & Dusted with Salt
Spicy Tuna Roll$21.00
6 Piece
Tuna, Scallions, & Spicy Mayo
(seaweed on outside)
Maruko (ma-rew-ko)$24.00
8 Piece
Shrimp Tempura & Avocado Roll
Topped w Spicy Tuna & Scallion, Togarashi & Sriracha w/ Tempura Crunches, Sweet Unagi Sauce and Spicy Mayo
Hoisin Lacquered Baby Back Ribs$23.00
5 Per Order
Sticky Soy Glaze, Fresno Pepper, & Cilantro
Hong Kong Chicken Lettuce Cups$17.00
Chicken, Ginger, Scallion, Green Beans & Crispy Lettuce
3 Per Order
Asahi (a-sa-hee)$23.00
8 Piece
Spicy Salmon, Avocado, & Tempura Crunchies, Topped w/ Tuna, Salmon, Micro Greens & Wasabi Mayo
King Crab Rangoon$23.00
5 Per Order
King crab, Cream Cheese, Scallion & Sesame Oil
House Made Sweet Chili Sauce
The LoLa Burger$23.00
Cabot Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion Compote, & Foie Gras Sauce
Cantonese Style Pork Pot Sticks$19.00
3 Per Order - Fried
Ground Pork, Nori, Ginger Scallion, Cilantro, Napa Cabbage, and White Onion
Seasoned: Rice Wine Vinegar, Soy Dashi (tuna flake) and Sesame Seeds
Ginger Scallion Dipping Sauce
Soy ginger dipping sauce with scallions
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

15 S Beach St

Nantucket MA

Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

