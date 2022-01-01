Long Island City restaurants you'll love
More about Penny Bridge
Penny Bridge
28-03 Jackson Avenue, LIC
|Popular items
|Crispy Broccoli
|$14.00
lemon and anchovy mayo
|Spinach and Market Greens Dip
|$16.00
artichokes, chilies, goat cheese and spiced pita chips
|Crispy Delicata "Rings"
|$16.00
apricot, honey - chili (gluten free)
More about Doha Bar Lounge
Doha Bar Lounge
3834 31st street, Long Island city
|Popular items
|Trio Tacos
|$12.99
Three outstanding tacos choose from chicken, beef, or beyond meat.
Hard shell add on 2.00
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$14.99
Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese
|Frozé
|$15.00
More about M. Wells
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
M. Wells
43-15 Crescent Street, Long Island City
|Popular items
|Chilis En Nogada
|$18.00
2 Poblano chiles stuffed with Walnuts, Pistachios, Apricot kernels, & Feta & Mozzarella. Topped with a spicy, cheesy tomato sauce. Removed lid a place in a 425º oven for around 20 minutes and enjoy!
|Whole Apple Tarte Tatin
|$20.00
A classic for the whole family to enjoy. Place room temperature tarte into a 350º oven for 5 minutes. Place your serving plate on top and flip over - slice & serve.
|Green Chili Pozole
|$25.00
1 quart of soup (pork & duck stock, jalepeño, poblano, onion, garlic, cilantro, hominy) with pork shoulder, cabbage, cilantro, lime, & tortilla on the side. Good for two people.
More about Kuku Chicken
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Kuku Chicken
12-09 Jackson Ave, Long Island City
|Popular items
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Crispy tender, pickle, jalapeno, green leaf, tomato, red onion with kuku spicy sweet & spicy sauce on a brioche bun
|Sweet & Spicy Glaze Wing
|$15.99
Hand brushed Sweet ‘n Spicy garlic sauce, crispy garlic chip sprinkle
|Tofu Stew
|$13.99
(Served with kimchi & rice)
Silken tofu stew with seafood mix, gochugaru, green onions, soft boil egg.
More about Palace Chicken and Grill
CHICKEN
Palace Chicken and Grill
44-45 21st, Long Island City
|Popular items
|CENTER BREAST
|$2.75
1 Side Breast
|#14: SPCY TNDR SAND ENTREE
|$6.99
Sandwich Only (Lettuce, Spicy Mayo, Pickles)
|SIDE BREAST
|$2.75
1 Side Breast
More about FIELDTRIP @ Jacx & Co.
FIELDTRIP @ Jacx & Co.
28-17 Jackson Avenue, Queens
|Popular items
|Lg Gumbo
|$13.00
Shrimp, Scallops, Okra, Chicken Sausage, Red Rice
|Fried Fish Bowl
|$11.99
Fried Market Fish, Herbed Rice, Tartar Sauce
|Crispy Chicken Bowl
|$9.99
Carolina Gold Fried Rice, Sticky BBQ Sauce
More about 48-19 Vernon Boulevard
48-19 Vernon Boulevard
48-19 Vernon Boulevard, Long Island City
|Popular items
|Smokey Bird Combo
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about John Brown Smoke House
John Brown Smoke House
2720 40th Ave., Long Island City
|Popular items
|Small Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
|Small Corn Bread
|$6.00
|Small Fries
|$5.00