Long Island City restaurants you'll love

Long Island City restaurants
Long Island City's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Salad
Salad
Steakhouses
Chicken
Chicken
Southern
Latin American
Korean
Must-try Long Island City restaurants

Penny Bridge image

 

Penny Bridge

28-03 Jackson Avenue, LIC

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Broccoli$14.00
lemon and anchovy mayo
Spinach and Market Greens Dip$16.00
artichokes, chilies, goat cheese and spiced pita chips
Crispy Delicata "Rings"$16.00
apricot, honey - chili (gluten free)
More about Penny Bridge
Banner pic

 

Doha Bar Lounge

3834 31st street, Long Island city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Trio Tacos$12.99
Three outstanding tacos choose from chicken, beef, or beyond meat.
Hard shell add on 2.00
Pepperoni Pizza$14.99
Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese
Frozé$15.00
More about Doha Bar Lounge
M. Wells image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

M. Wells

43-15 Crescent Street, Long Island City

Avg 4.2 (1728 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chilis En Nogada$18.00
2 Poblano chiles stuffed with Walnuts, Pistachios, Apricot kernels, & Feta & Mozzarella. Topped with a spicy, cheesy tomato sauce. Removed lid a place in a 425º oven for around 20 minutes and enjoy!
Whole Apple Tarte Tatin$20.00
A classic for the whole family to enjoy. Place room temperature tarte into a 350º oven for 5 minutes. Place your serving plate on top and flip over - slice & serve.
Green Chili Pozole$25.00
1 quart of soup (pork & duck stock, jalepeño, poblano, onion, garlic, cilantro, hominy) with pork shoulder, cabbage, cilantro, lime, & tortilla on the side. Good for two people.
More about M. Wells
Kuku Chicken image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Kuku Chicken

12-09 Jackson Ave, Long Island City

Avg 4.7 (223 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Crispy tender, pickle, jalapeno, green leaf, tomato, red onion with kuku spicy sweet & spicy sauce on a brioche bun
Sweet & Spicy Glaze Wing$15.99
Hand brushed Sweet ‘n Spicy garlic sauce, crispy garlic chip sprinkle
Tofu Stew$13.99
(Served with kimchi & rice)
Silken tofu stew with seafood mix, gochugaru, green onions, soft boil egg.
More about Kuku Chicken
Palace Chicken and Grill image

CHICKEN

Palace Chicken and Grill

44-45 21st, Long Island City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CENTER BREAST$2.75
1 Side Breast
#14: SPCY TNDR SAND ENTREE$6.99
Sandwich Only (Lettuce, Spicy Mayo, Pickles)
SIDE BREAST$2.75
1 Side Breast
More about Palace Chicken and Grill
FIELDTRIP @ Jacx & Co. image

 

FIELDTRIP @ Jacx & Co.

28-17 Jackson Avenue, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lg Gumbo$13.00
Shrimp, Scallops, Okra, Chicken Sausage, Red Rice
Fried Fish Bowl$11.99
Fried Market Fish, Herbed Rice, Tartar Sauce
Crispy Chicken Bowl$9.99
Carolina Gold Fried Rice, Sticky BBQ Sauce
More about FIELDTRIP @ Jacx & Co.
48-19 Vernon Boulevard image

 

48-19 Vernon Boulevard

48-19 Vernon Boulevard, Long Island City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about 48-19 Vernon Boulevard
Beija Flor image

 

Beija Flor

38-02 29th St, Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Beija Flor
Sweet Chick image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Sweet Chick

46-42 Vernon Blvd, Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (1825 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Sweet Chick
Restaurant banner

 

John Brown Smoke House

2720 40th Ave., Long Island City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Small Mac & Cheese$6.00
Small Corn Bread$6.00
Small Fries$5.00
More about John Brown Smoke House

