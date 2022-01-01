Go
Los Tios

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

3308 Highway 6 S • $$

Avg 4.4 (750 reviews)

Popular Items

Nachos Los Tios$12.95
Tortilla chips, refried beans, taco meat,queso, guacamole, jalapeños, Sub chicken $3, beef fajita $4
Plastic Ware
Please let us know if you need plasticware for your to go order by adding this to your order. If this is not selected, plasticware will not be added to your order.
House Guacamole - Large$9.95
Our house made guacamole, served with Chips & Salsas and a side of diced fresh jalapeños and a lime wedge.
Golden Taco Plate$11.95
Homemade crispy taco shell with taco meat, lettuce, shredded cheese and fresh diced tomatoes. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
House Margarita - Large$8.50
Individual House Margarita. Choose Frozen or on the Rocks.
Cheese Enchilada Dinner$12.45
Two cheese enchiladas topped with chili gravy. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$5.95
Small cheese quesadilla with choice of side.
Chile Con Queso - Small$6.95
Our house made Chili con Queso, served with Chips & Salsas.
Street Tacos$13.95
Five corn tortillas topped with either grilled beef or chicken with diced onions and chopped cilantro. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
Chile Con Queso - Large$9.95
Our house made Chili con Queso, served with Chips & Salsas.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

3308 Highway 6 S

Sugar Land TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

