Lyfe Acai & Smoothie Bar

We are an organic acai & smoothie truck. We love health; being healthy and sharing our delicious acai. We are like no other, not mixing our acai with fruit juices, animal or plant milks. We serve acai the way it should be, in its pure state. #LiveYourBestLyfe
Popular Items

Tropical Breeze TO GO$11.31
Lyfe To Go Bowls are great if you want to EAT your acai bowl later. We package everything separate for you. Perfect!
Passion Protein Shake$8.13
Vanilla Whey, Coconut Milk, Strawberries, Pineapple
All Berry Bowl$11.31
Ready to EAT! Take the lid off and DEVOUR!
Tropical Breeze Bowl$11.31
Ready to EAT! Take the lid off and DEVOUR!
Just Acai 8 oz$6.79
Just Acai is just that! Four 2 ounce scoops of our acai sorbet. Get creative with your toppings!
Just Low Fat Granola$1.50
Just Granola is our low fat granola by itself. Add to an acai bowl or on top of a smoothie!!!
Kids Shake 16 oz$6.13
Strawberries, Banana, H20 & Ice
No Whey Protein Added
All Berry Acai Protein Shake$9.13
Organic unsweetened acai, vanilla whey, blueberries, strawberries and banana, blended
All Berry TO GO$11.31
Lyfe To Go Bowls are great if you want to EAT your acai bowl later. We package everything separate for you. Perfect!
PB Lovers Bowl$11.31
Ready to EAT! Take the lid off and DEVOUR!
Location

Food Truck 21204

Maryland MD

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
