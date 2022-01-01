Cheese fries in Lubbock
Lubbock restaurants that serve cheese fries
Twisted Root
116 W Loop 289, Lubbock
|ORG Twisted Cheese Fries
|$6.25
Our hand-punched fries with lots of melted cheddar cheese
River Smith's Chicken & Catfish
406 Ave Q, Lubbock
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$6.99
A plate-full of fries, smothered in our beef chili, topped with melted, shredded cheese.
|Bacon Cheese Fries
|$6.99
A plate-full of our fries, smothered in melted, shredded cheese, real bacon, & chives - ranch for dipping.