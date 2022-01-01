Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Lynchburg

Lynchburg restaurants
Lynchburg restaurants that serve brisket

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

County Smoak

7423 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg

Avg 5 (132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BRISKET SANDWICH$12.00
Smoaked Prime Brisket, Fire & Ice Pickles, Boss's Sauce
Smoaked Prime Brisket$30.00
Prime Brisket Coated in a House Rub, Served with Boss's Sauce but Liquid Gold Mustard Sauce is a great treat.
Brisket BBQ Tater$13.00
Our over one pound potato topped with sour cream, butter, bacon, green onions, cheddar cheese and our Smoaked Prime Brisket.
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pok-e-Joe’s BBQ

4925 Boonsboro Rd, Lynchburg

Avg 4.7 (313 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Brisket Sandwich$11.99
Served with pickles, onions and slaw on the side
Brisket Plate$14.99
choose from pulled pork, sliced or chopped brisket, or sliced smoked turkey breast
Brisket Philly Tacos$10.99
Two grilled tacos filled with brisket, grilled peppers, onions, provolone cheese and dijion horseradish sauce
