Brisket in Lynchburg
Lynchburg restaurants that serve brisket
More about County Smoak
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
County Smoak
7423 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg
|BRISKET SANDWICH
|$12.00
Smoaked Prime Brisket, Fire & Ice Pickles, Boss's Sauce
|Smoaked Prime Brisket
|$30.00
Prime Brisket Coated in a House Rub, Served with Boss's Sauce but Liquid Gold Mustard Sauce is a great treat.
|Brisket BBQ Tater
|$13.00
Our over one pound potato topped with sour cream, butter, bacon, green onions, cheddar cheese and our Smoaked Prime Brisket.
More about Pok-e-Joe’s BBQ
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pok-e-Joe’s BBQ
4925 Boonsboro Rd, Lynchburg
|Chopped Brisket Sandwich
|$11.99
Served with pickles, onions and slaw on the side
|Brisket Plate
|$14.99
choose from pulled pork, sliced or chopped brisket, or sliced smoked turkey breast
|Brisket Philly Tacos
|$10.99
Two grilled tacos filled with brisket, grilled peppers, onions, provolone cheese and dijion horseradish sauce