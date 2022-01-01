Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cornbread in Lynden

Go
Lynden restaurants
Toast

Lynden restaurants that serve cornbread

Item pic

 

Jake's Barbecue

8114 GUIDE MERIDIAN RD, LYNDEN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
6 Cornbread sticks$3.99
Cornbread (Dozen)$6.99
More about Jake's Barbecue
Burnt Ends image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Burnt Ends

8082 Guide Meridian Rd, #103, Lynden

Avg 4.5 (430 reviews)
Takeout
Cornbread$3.50
More about Burnt Ends

Browse other tasty dishes in Lynden

Cookies

Brisket

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Lynden to explore

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Marysville

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Stanwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bow

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Coupeville

No reviews yet

Camano Island

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (848 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (400 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston