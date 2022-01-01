Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cornbread in
Lynden
/
Lynden
/
Cornbread
Lynden restaurants that serve cornbread
Jake's Barbecue
8114 GUIDE MERIDIAN RD, LYNDEN
No reviews yet
6 Cornbread sticks
$3.99
Cornbread (Dozen)
$6.99
More about Jake's Barbecue
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Burnt Ends
8082 Guide Meridian Rd, #103, Lynden
Avg 4.5
(430 reviews)
Cornbread
$3.50
More about Burnt Ends
