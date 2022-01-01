Go
Stacco House by Mammamia

Come in and enjoy!

ICE CREAM • GELATO

834 W Main St

Avg 4.5 (15 reviews)

Popular Items

Caprese$8.95
Vine ripe sliced tomato, fresh sliced mozzarella cheese, fragrant basil, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil, and a balsamic glaze
2 oz Single Hand Scoop Gelato$2.50
2 oz of hand made gelato
Pre Order Full Pan ( 1 Gallon) of Gelato (Ready in 48hr pick up only)$60.00
(PICKUP ONLY) NEW SIZE (Full Pan Pre Order Available 48 Hours From Purchase)
Each container of handmade gelato is (One gallon/ 46 (2oz) scoops)
Mozzarella Ovoline 4 oz$1.96
Grande Ovoline 4 oz. Ball is an egg-like ball of fresh mozzarella. This traditional cheese ball is made from Fior'di'Latte (Italian for flower of the milk) mozzarella cheese. These versatile cheese balls can be sliced and diced making them perfect for classic caprese salads, sandwiches, and pastas.
Block 9 Pinot Noir, St. Helena, CA$16.00
Ripe cherry and berry flavors. The aromas exhibit bright fruit with a mix of strawberry, violets, plum, tea, and a hint of clove
Eggplant Parmesan Half Pan (10.5 x 13) (48 hr PRORDER)$96.90
Layers of Eggplant, in our house made slow simmered tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, parmigiano, and topped with pecorino cheese
Whole Pistachio Ricotta (Ready in 24hr pickup only)$68.00
Pistachio and ricotta creams separated by sponge cake, decorated with crushed pistachios and dusted with powdered sugar.
Extra virgin olive oil 500ml$15.32
Corto TRULY | 100% Extra Virgin Olive Oil | Floral Notes | Cold Extracted in State-of-the-Art Mill | Straight from Official Corto Olive Groves & Oil Producer | 500 mL ROOTED IN ITALY, RAISED IN CALIFORNIA – We’re an Italian family from Lucca, Italy, that started our family business, Corto, in California, where we grow our olives and make our oils. COLD EXTRACTION – We harvest our olives at peak season and send them straight to our state-of-the-art on-site mill. This produces the best ultra-fresh extra-virgin olive oil. CHEF CHOSEN – Some of the best chefs in the industry choose Corto. They know we’ve worked to craft the best oils for the right technique and meal. 100% REAL – we named our 100% Extra-Virgin Olive Oil TRULY because unlike 70% of the market, our oil is the real deal. We’re dedicated to providing you with the best flavor and freshness. CERTIFIED EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL – Every drop of our oil meets stringent chemistry and sensory standards to be certified extra virgin
Mezze Maniche Fresh Pre-Order (48hr) Pasta by the Pound$5.99
Mezze maniche rigate, a ridged tube akin to a half rigatoni, is traditional with amatriciana in Rome.
Raymond Cabernet Sauvignon “Sommelier”$26.00
This is a lush wine offering flavors of raspberry, black currant, nutmeg, and a sweet cocoa characteristic that is complimented by white pepper.
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

834 W Main St

Carmel IN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
