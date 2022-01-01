Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill
Come in and enjoy Lebanese food and open flame goodness
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
4420 Walnut St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4420 Walnut St
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|7:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Crown Lounge
Opened in 2021, we at Crown Lounge strive to provide delicious food and intoxicating libations to our guests. Our food menu is carefully crafted to provide you delicious african fusion dishes. The drinks are always flowing and our nightly libations are ecstatic. We invite you to join us and be a part of our never ending fun.
We are a restaurant, bar & lounge located in the heart of West Philadelphia. Drop by any day of the week for a night you will never forget and service you won't find anywhere else!
honeygrow
honeygrow is a restaurant concept born in Philadelphia in 2012, specializing in healthy, fully customizable stir-fry, salad, and honeybar desserts made from locally sourced ingredients.
Kpod
Come in and enjoy!
&pizza
Come in and enjoy!