Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill

Come in and enjoy Lebanese food and open flame goodness

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

4420 Walnut St • $$

Avg 4.2 (1925 reviews)

Popular Items

Baba Ghanouj$7.35
Traditional roasted eggplant dip, made with garlic and sesame paste. Vegan.
Hummus$6.95
Creamy chickpea-tahini spread. Vegetarian / Vegan.
Falafel Plate$7.25
5 crunchy falafel balls in a bed of lettuce. Served with pickles, tomatoes and a side of tahini sesame sauce. Vegetarian / Vegan.
Falafel Wrap$7.45
3 homemade falafel balls, comes with tahini sauce, tomatoes & pickles.
Cheese$6.75
Our special blend of delectable cheeses.
Pita$1.50
1 fresh baked pita bread loaf, made to order, in house. Vegetarian / Vegan.
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$11.35
Lebanese marinated chicken strips, wrapped in a fresh pita with creamy garlic sauce, pickles and tomatoes.
Combo$6.25
Half zaatar, half special cheese.
Falafel Catering (One Ball)$1.20
Chicken Tawook Kabob$9.95
2 kebobs of creamy zesty marinated chicken. Served with our garlic sauce and pickles.
Location

4420 Walnut St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday7:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday7:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday7:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
