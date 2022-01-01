Go
Mane Course Sandwiches

Mane Course Sandwiches is a casual equestrian themed restaurant offering sandwiches, soups, salads, wraps and smoothies. We are committed to using high quality ingredients served in a fun environment with outstanding hospitality. Whether you are ordering online to take home, dining in or letting us cater your event. You will enjoy the cure for the common sandwich.

179 Connor Drive

Popular Items

TURKEY REGULAR$7.79
Roasted Turkey Breast, Provolone, Served the MANE WAY with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle Spear, Parmesan Shake & House Italian Dressing
SOUTHWEST WRAP$8.99
Grilled Chicken, Fresh Avocado, Monterey Jack, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Tomato, Lettuce Blend, Tri - Colored Tortilla Strips & Chipotle Ranch.
TURKEY BACON RANCH REGULAR$8.79
Roasted Turkey Breast, Bacon, Cheddar, Tomato, Onion, Lettuce, Ranch Dressing & Shake
THE ORIGINAL CHEESESTEAK REGULAR$8.99
Provolone, Caramelized Onion, Bell Pepper, Chicken or Beef
THE JOCKEY CLUB REGULAR$8.79
Roasted Turkey Breast, Smoked Ham, Bacon, Cheddar, Served the MANE WAY with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle Spear, Parmesan Shake & House Italian Dressing
Mac and Cheese
Elbow Macaroni Loaded in a smooth Cheddar Cheese Sauce. Made with Real Cheddar Cheese & Whole Milk.
CHIPS
Choose From Frito Lay & Miss Vickie's
GYRO$7.99
Gyro Meat, Tzatziki, Feta, Cucumbers, Tomato & Red Onion on a Pita
ITALIAN REGULAR$7.79
Pepperoni, Genoa Salami, Capicola, Ham, Provolone, Black Olive, Banana Pepper, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Shake & House Dressing
CALI CLUB REGULAR$9.79
Roasted Turkey Breast, Bacon, Fresh Avocado, Cheddar, Served the MANE WAY with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle Spear, Parmesan Shake & House Italian Dressing
Location

179 Connor Drive

Charlottesville VA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

