Carrot cake in
Mankato
/
Mankato
/
Carrot Cake
Mankato restaurants that serve carrot cake
Dino's Pizzeria
239 Belgrade Avenue, North Mankato
No reviews yet
CARROT CAKE
$12.00
1lb. 3-layer carrot cake with cream cheese frosting
More about Dino's Pizzeria
Tav on the Ave
1120 Madison Avenue, Mankato
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake
$10.00
More about Tav on the Ave
