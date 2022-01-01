Carrot cake in Mankato

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dino's Pizzeria

239 Belgrade Avenue, North Mankato

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CARROT CAKE$12.00
1lb. 3-layer carrot cake with cream cheese frosting
More about Dino's Pizzeria
Tav on the Ave

1120 Madison Avenue, Mankato

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carrot Cake$10.00
More about Tav on the Ave

