Manson restaurants you'll love

More about The Winemaker's Grill at Wapato Point Cellars
The Winemaker's Grill at Wapato Point Cellars
200 S. Quetilquasoon Rd, Manson
|Popular items
|Wedge
|$10.00
iceburg wedge topped with red onion and tomato wedges, our special cracked pepper bleu cheese dressing and applewood-smoked bacon
|SPINACH RICOTTA RAVIOLI WITH PUTTANESCA SAUCE (no substituitions on FAMILY STYLE Special)
|$13.00
spinach ricotta ravioli with puttanesca sauce made with tomato, capers, kalamata olives and onion and served with garlic bread
Family Special will be boxed together, FAMILY STYLE.
No Substitutions Please .
|Chicken Marsala
|$26.00
grilled chicken breast topped with Marsala sauce featuring button mushrooms, shallots, thyme, demi-glace, Marsala wine and a splash of cream, served with
mashed red potatoes