Manson restaurants you'll love

Manson restaurants
  • Manson

Manson's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & brunch
Bars & lounges
Sandwich
Steakhouses
Must-try Manson restaurants

The Winemaker's Grill at Wapato Point Cellars image

 

The Winemaker's Grill at Wapato Point Cellars

200 S. Quetilquasoon Rd, Manson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Wedge$10.00
iceburg wedge topped with red onion and tomato wedges, our special cracked pepper bleu cheese dressing and applewood-smoked bacon
SPINACH RICOTTA RAVIOLI WITH PUTTANESCA SAUCE (no substituitions on FAMILY STYLE Special)$13.00
spinach ricotta ravioli with puttanesca sauce made with tomato, capers, kalamata olives and onion and served with garlic bread
Family Special will be boxed together, FAMILY STYLE.
No Substitutions Please .
Chicken Marsala$26.00
grilled chicken breast topped with Marsala sauce featuring button mushrooms, shallots, thyme, demi-glace, Marsala wine and a splash of cream, served with
mashed red potatoes
More about The Winemaker's Grill at Wapato Point Cellars
Main pic

 

My Buddy's Place

77 Wapato Way, Manson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about My Buddy's Place
Restaurant banner

GRILL

Sunset

76 Wapato Way, Manson

Avg 4.3 (502 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cajun Pappardelle Pasta$23.00
Prawn, Andouille Sausage, Onion, Pepper, Celery, Parmesan
Pulled Pork Sandwich$17.00
Pulled Pork, Aioli, Apple-Cabbage Slaw
More about Sunset
Map

