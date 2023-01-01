Scallops in Marco Island
Marco Island restaurants that serve scallops
Fin Bistro - 657 South Collier Boulevard
657 South Collier Boulevard, Marco Island
|Grilled Jumbo Sea Scallops
|$55.00
One half pound New Bedford natural scallops, white true beurre fondue, potato puree and herb infused coulis
Mango's Dockside Bistro - 760 N Collier Blvd,Ste 109
760 N Collier Blvd,Ste 109, Marco Island
|Baked Scallop Volcano
|$20.00
Crabstick, cucumber, and avocado roll topped with seared baby Shrimp and Scallops, finished with dynamite sauce.
|Sea Scallops
|$36.00
Sea Scallops sautéed to perfection and served with our passion fruit—mango beurre blanc sauce. GLUTEN FREE