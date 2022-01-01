Fajitas in Marco Island
Marco Island restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Mango's Dockside Bistro - 760 N Collier Blvd,Ste 109
Mango's Dockside Bistro - 760 N Collier Blvd,Ste 109
760 N Collier Blvd,Ste 109, Marco Island
|STEAK FAJITA
|$28.00
More about Margarita's
Margarita's
1069 N Collier Blvd,Ste 221, Marco Island
|Sizzling Fajitas
|$20.95
Your choice of sizzling chicken or steak sautéed with red peppers, green peppers, onions, pico de gallo and seasoned with Mexican spices.
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$21.95
Jumbo shrimp sautéed with red peppers, green peppers, onions and pico de gallo, seasoned with Mexican spices