Scallops in Margate City

Margate City restaurants
Margate City restaurants that serve scallops

TacocaT - Margate - 01- TacocaT - Margate

8 South Essex Ave., Margate

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Scallop Taco$5.25
Fried Scallops and Fries$14.00
Betty's Seafood Shack - 9315 Amherst Avenue

9315 Amherst Avenue, Margate City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Combo - 2 Shrimp, 2 Scallops, Cod Box$25.00
served w/ slaw and fries, choice of house-made sauce
Scallop Roll$17.00
hand-breaded scallops, served in a buttered, grilled, top-cut New England style bun with choice of house-made sauce. add fries +3
Gluten Free Breaded Scallops Box$25.00
served w/ slaw and fries, choice of house-made sauce, substitute corn or pickled veggies for fries
