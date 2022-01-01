Go
Mariachi Restaurant image

Mariachi Restaurant

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1467 Reviews

$$

5854 Urbana Pike

Frederick, MD 21704

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

CHILE CON QUESO$8.99
Melted cheese with onions and jalapeno, served with tortilla chips.
GUACAMOLE DIP$11.99
Fresh avocados blended with onions, cilantro, jalapeno, lemon juice, olive oil, and tomato.
TAMALES DE ELOTE$6.99
Two sweet corn cake tamales served with sour cream.
CHIMICHANGAS$14.99
A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef, rice, and cheese, rolled and deep-fried served with guacamole.
BEEF FAJITAS$23.99
Tender strips of char grilled skirt steak.
NACHOS$10.99
Corn tortilla chips topped with pinto beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo.
ENCHILADAS$12.99
Two corn tortillas filled with cheese and shredded beef, shredded chicken, or seafood and topped with red sauce, green tomatillo sauce, and cheese. (Seafood Enchiladas are topped with a creamy seafood sauce)
BURRITOS$13.99
A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of filling, rice and cheese, rolled and topped with red chili sauce, green tomatillo sauce and cheese.
TACOS AL CARBON$14.99
Two fresh flour tortillas wrapped around cheese and your choice of grilled chicken or fajita steak.
QUESADILLA$9.99
Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with cheese and served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
(Add chicken, beef, vegetables, crab meat, or shrimp )
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

5854 Urbana Pike, Frederick MD 21704

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Big Papi's

No reviews yet

Mexican Street Food
Come in and enjoy!

Grilled Cheese Please!

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Beacon at Hampton Inn Frederick

No reviews yet

Enjoy classic American fare with a twist! Now offering take out and hotel delivery. Please enter your room number with your order for room delivery. If your order includes alcohol, please have your ID ready to show.

Frederick Keys - Novelty

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Mariachi Restaurant

orange star4.4 • 1467 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston