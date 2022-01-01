Go
Toast

The Marietta Local Catering Co.

Neighborhood Pick-up for "Take N Bake" Family Meals!!

1718 Old 41 Hwy NW

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Southern Broccoli Salad$16.00
Macaroni N Cheese$16.00
House$12.00
White cheddar | Tomato | Cucumber | Bacon | Hard boiled egg | Choice of dressing
Tex-Mex Lasagna$35.00
Red Enchilada Sauce l Hand Pulled Chicken l Fire Roasted Corn & Poblanos l Black Beans l Cheese Blend l Lettuce l Tomato l Sour Cream
Famous Fried Chicken Parmesan & Spaghetti$40.00
Four Fried Chicken Breasts | Mozzarella | House Made Marinara | Lightly Sauced Spaghetti
Cucumber & Watermelon$22.00
English cucumber | Watermelon | Goat cheese | Candied pecans | Mint vinaigrette
Smoked Chicken Salad$18.00
2 lbs Pecan smoked hand pulled chicken | Celery | Red onion | Dijonese | Croissants
Chicken & Dumplings$30.00
4 lbs Hand Pulled Chicken & Dumplings | Carrots | Celery | Onions
See full menu

Location

1718 Old 41 Hwy NW

Marietta GA

Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Basecamp

No reviews yet

Chef Driven Menu's

Good Kitchen & Market

No reviews yet

Good to Stay | Good to Go | Good for You

The Poke Company

No reviews yet

The Poké Company is a fast casual restaurant where you build your own bowl. Eat-in or take it to go!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0195

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston