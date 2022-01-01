Mariposa Bakery
Mariposa Bakery takes pride in their homemade baked goods, freshly made to order sandwiches (on their very own breads), fair trade and organic products (coffee, tea, soda, etc), green products and practices, and the regulars who make all worth it!
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
424 Massachusetts Ave • $$
424 Massachusetts Ave
Cambridge MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
