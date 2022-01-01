Go
Mariposa Bakery

Mariposa Bakery takes pride in their homemade baked goods, freshly made to order sandwiches (on their very own breads), fair trade and organic products (coffee, tea, soda, etc), green products and practices, and the regulars who make all worth it!

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

424 Massachusetts Ave • $$

Avg 4 (42 reviews)

Popular Items

Coffee
Egg Sandwiches
Sunrise Sandwich$8.25
egg, cheddar, turkey bacon, arugula & pesto aioli
Meatball$9.75
homemade meatballs with marinara sauce, parmesan greens
Iced Mocha
BLT$8.75
turkey bacon with aioli, tomato & greens
Chipotle Chicken$10.75
pressed with arugula, chipotle aioli & parmesan
Tzatziki Salad$9.50
spring mix greens with hummus, avocado, red pepper slaw, carrots, tzatziki sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

424 Massachusetts Ave

Cambridge MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

