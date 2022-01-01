Main picView gallery

Viale 502 Massachusetts Ave

review star

No reviews yet

502 Massachusetts Ave

Cambridge, MA 02139

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bucatini Carbonara
Saffron Lumache
Pistachio Pesto Pie

Eat Your Veggies

Kale Caesar

$12.00

garlicky dressing, crispy breadcrumbs, parmesan

Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad

$12.00

crunchy quinoa, red pepper, blue cheese, dijon vin

Smoked Beets

$13.00

allium & herb yogurt, pickled mustard seeds, grilled shishitos, crispy shallots

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

chive aioli, calabrian chilies, gremolata, spicy breadcrumbs

No Make

Snacks

Saffron Arancini

$3.00

$3/arancini, fontina, spicy tomato sauce

Salmon Crudo

$16.00

pickled fennel, fermented habanero peach hot sauce

Duck Croquettes

$14.00

guanciale aioli, cured egg yolk, charred leeks

Viale Meatballs

$13.00

marinara, buffalo mozzarella

Calamari Fritti

$15.00

stone fruit, capocollo, vin cotto, parm frico

Extra Lemon

Extra Cocktail Sauce

Extra Mignonette

Extra Croquette

$4.00

Extra Meatball

$4.00

Side of Chips

$5.00

No Make

Classics

Margherita Pie

$15.00

tomato, mozzarella & basil

Spicy Sausage & Fennel Pie

$16.00

ricotta & tomato

Pistachio Pesto Pie

$16.00

ricotta, balsamic & caramelized onions

Pepperoni Cup & Mushroom Pie

$16.00

tomato & mozzarella

Chicken Parm Sando

$16.00

the usual suspects & house made chips

No Make

Pastas

Fettuccine

$26.00

heirloom tomatoes, viale marinara, ricotta salata, oregano

Bucatini Carbonara

$26.00

guanciale, pecorino, egg yolk

Pumpkin Pappardelle

$27.00

guanciale, sausage, egg yolk, grana

Potato Gnocchi

Potato Gnocchi

$28.00

wild boar bolognese, rosemary

Saffron Lumache

$29.00

clams, mussels, shrimp, garlic white wine brodo di mare, spicy breadcrumbs

Tomato Pasta

$16.00

Pasta N Balls

$22.00

Alfredo

$16.00

Kid's Pasta

$7.00

No Make

Large Plates

Salmon

$29.00

smoked eggplant puree, ciambotta, herb salsa verde

Grassfed Strip Steak

$33.00

sweet corn, cherry tomatoes, roasted red peppers, mushroom demi glace

No Make

Something Sweet

Viale Tiramisu

$9.00

cinnamon & cocoa

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$4.00

sweet ricotta & fennel pollen

Ice Cream

$4.00

Biscotti

$3.00

No Make

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Modern Italian neighborhood restaurant with a focus on specialty cocktails, wine, and warm hospitality.

Location

502 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02139

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
orange star4.6 • 3,209
524 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Artifact Cider Project - The Station
orange starNo Reviews
438 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Flour Bakery - Central Square
orange starNo Reviews
190 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
New City Microcreamery Cambridge
orange star4.8 • 471
403 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
PAGU
orange star4.0 • 1,006
310 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Flour Bakery - Cambridgeport
orange starNo Reviews
40 Erie Street Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cambridge

El Jefe's Taqueria
orange star4.5 • 9,194
83 Mount Auburn St Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Felipe's Taqueria - Harvard Square
orange star4.5 • 7,524
21 Brattle St Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Oleana
orange star4.8 • 7,473
134 Hampshire St Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Craigie on Main
orange star4.6 • 6,640
853 Main Street Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Russell House Tavern - 14 JFK Street
orange star4.2 • 5,678
14 JFK Street Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Sugar & Spice - Cambridge
orange star4.6 • 5,053
1933 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cambridge
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Boston
review star
Avg 4.3 (580 restaurants)
Watertown
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Medford
review star
Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston