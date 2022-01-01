Mariposa Bakery
42 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Mariposa Bakery takes pride in their homemade baked goods, freshly made to order sandwiches (on their very own breads), fair trade and organic products (coffee, tea, soda, etc), green products and practices, and the regulars who make all worth it!
Location
424 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02139
