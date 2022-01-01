Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mariposa Bakery

42 Reviews

$$

424 Massachusetts Ave

Cambridge, MA 02139

Coffee

Espresso (double)

$3.00+

Cappuccino (10oz)

$3.50

Mocha

$4.50+

Coffee

$2.00+

Americano

$3.00+

Café Au Lait

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Macchiato (2.5oz)

$3.25

Latte

$4.00+

Tea

Pot/Cup of Tea

$3.25

Tea Latte (16oz)

$4.00

Iced

Iced Coffee

$2.75+

Iced Latte

$4.25+

Iced Mocha

$4.75+

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Arnold Palmer (16oz)

$3.75

Juice

Apple Cider

$3.00+

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$4.50

Lemonade

$3.25+

Other

Boylan Soda

$2.25

Spindrift Soda

$3.00

Seltzer

$2.00

Italian Soda & Flavor Shot

$2.75

Breakfast

breakfast sandwiches serves on bread or bagel -----served until 12pm on weekdays & 1pm on weekends-----

House Made Granola

$6.50

baked oats, almonds, dried cherries, currants, pepitas, maple syrup, served with milk or yogurt

Oatmeal

$4.00

cooked with brown sugar &amp; cinnamon; served with steamed milk

French Toast

$9.00

served with fruit & maple syrup

Poached Eggs

$6.50

2 eggs served on toast w/ homemade salsa

Toast Plate

$3.00

2 slices of homemade bread w/ butter & preserves

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$9.25

salmon, cream cheese, thinly sliced red onion & tomato, cucumber and lemon slices

Egg Sandwiches

$5.75+

Sunrise Sandwich

$8.25

egg, cheddar, turkey bacon, arugula & pesto aioli

House Made Turkey Breakfast Sausage

$8.25

egg, cheddar & a sun dried tomato-basil pesto

Sandwiches

Pastrami Reuben

$9.75

gouda, sauerkraut & Russian dressing

Meatball

$9.75

homemade meatballs with marinara sauce, parmesan greens

Italian Chicken

$10.75

mozzarella, red onions, tomato, pesto aioli & arugula

Chipotle Chicken

$10.75

pressed with arugula, chipotle aioli & parmesan

Miso Chicken Salad

$9.50

tossed with miso, sesame, ginger, carrots, cabbage & red onions

House Roasted Turkey

$10.25

gouda, aioli, tomato & greens

BLT

$8.75

turkey bacon with aioli, tomato & greens

Italian Tuna

$9.50

mixed with fresh fennel, lemon herb olive oil vinaigrette, aioli & greens

Egg Salad

$8.75

mixed with celery, scallion, dijon, smoked paprika, aioli & greens

Avocado

$9.75

radishes, cucumbers, carrots, arugula & creamy goat cheese spread

Homemade Veggie Burger

$9.75

black bean-based burger with gouda, aioli, tomato & greens

Roasted Eggplant

$9.75

mozzarella, sun dried tomato-basil pesto & greens

Hummus

$9.25

avocado, red pepper slaw, radishes & cucumbers

Pressed Vegetarian

$9.25

red pepper slaw, mozzarella, pesto aioli & greens

Peanut Butter

$7.50

chunky peanut butter with banana slices & honey

Grilled Cheese of the Day

$8.00

Salads

Mixed Greens Salad

$6.50

carrots, radishes & choice of dressing

Tzatziki Salad

$9.50

spring mix greens with hummus, avocado, red pepper slaw, carrots, tzatziki sauce

Arugula Salad

$8.00

with carrots cucumber, herb ricotta, pepitas & citrus herb vinaigrette

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Mariposa Bakery takes pride in their homemade baked goods, freshly made to order sandwiches (on their very own breads), fair trade and organic products (coffee, tea, soda, etc), green products and practices, and the regulars who make all worth it!

Location

424 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02139

Directions

