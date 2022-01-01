Go
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

25 Market Space • $$

Avg 3.5 (55 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Hand Cut Fries$6.00
Small Hand Cut Fries$4.00
Hand-Cut French Fries
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Tender Chicken breast marinated in our buffalo wing sauce and bleu cheese dressing. Battered and fried, then served on a kaiser roll with Pickled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato and Bleu Cheese crumbles.
Market House Burger$14.00
Fresh Angus Beef, with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, American Cheese. Served on a Kaiser roll with a side of our Market House sauce.
Mediterranean Bowl$13.00
Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Bell-Peppers, Chic peas and Feta Cheese. Served with our Red Wine Vinaigrette.
Maryland Crab Cup$9.00
Grilled Cheese$9.00
Sour Dough bread, Provolone, Cheddar, and American Cheese with sliced Tomatoes.
Farmers Market$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Brown Rice, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Seasonal Vegetables, And Sunflower Seeds. Served with a side of our Honey Citrus balsamic vinaigrette.
SHRIMP PO'BOY$18.00
These dressed sandwiches are spread with our Zesty Remoulade, crisp Lettuce, Pickles and sliced Tomatoes, before being topped with crisp, Golden Shrimp.
Ahi Poke$16.00
Tamari marinated Ahi tuna, pickled onions, brown rice, cucumbers, avocado, ginger, sesame seeds, and seaweed salad. Served with a side of siracha dressing.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients

Location

25 Market Space

Annapolis MD

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

