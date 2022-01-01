Market House
Come in and enjoy!
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
25 Market Space • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
25 Market Space
Annapolis MD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fox's Den
Beer and Bourbon bar specializing in Wood fired Brick oven Pizza.
1771 G & T
Come in and enjoy!
O'Brien's Oyster Bar & Seafood Tavern
Annapolis Maryland has an abundance of historical locations. From the oldest Statehouse in the union to the landing place of Kunte Kinte. Annapolis has history covered. So, of course the town’s favorite bar and grill is is deeply embedded in the history of the city as well as the United States itself. In fact, you might argue that the history piled in every brick of the building is what makes O’Brien’s so good.
Buddy's Crabs and Ribs
Come in and enjoy!