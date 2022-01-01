Annapolis seafood restaurants you'll love
Severn Inn
1993 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Grilled Fish Taco
|$16.00
cilantro slaw, salsa verde, cotija cheese and pickled onions
Substitute Fries or salad +$3
|Cheeseburger
|$17.00
cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and burger sauce
add bacon $1.00
|Shrimp Baja Burrito
|$16.00
salsa de arbol, cilantro slaw, pickled onions and cilantro
Substitute Fries or salad +$3
Buddy's Crabs and Ribs
100 Main St Ste 2, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Buddy's Steam Platter
|$23.00
Build Your Own Platter - Starts with a half pound of our signature steamed shrimp, red potatoes, sweet corn, andouille sausage, all cooked in your favorite butter sauce or old bay. Then add your seafood choices and make it yours!
|Fish & Chips Basket
|$16.00
Natty Boh beer battered Cod, fried crispy
|Cup MD Crab
|$8.00
Sams on the Waterfront
2020 Chesapeake Harbour Dr East, ANNAPOLIS
|Popular items
|Grilled Wings
|$14.00
Buffalo, BBQ, Old Bay or Sweet Chili
|Winter Organic Mixed Greens
|$12.00
Organic Greens, heirloom cherry tomatoe,radish, English cucumber, with a strawbery vinaigrette
|Crab Cake Sandwhich
|$23.00
Served on a Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, remoulade & fries
Market House
25 Market Space, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Ahi Poke
|$16.00
Tamari marinated Ahi tuna, pickled onions, brown rice, cucumbers, avocado, ginger, sesame seeds, and seaweed salad. Served with a side of siracha dressing.
|Farmers Market
|$13.00
Grilled Chicken, Brown Rice, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Seasonal Vegetables, And Sunflower Seeds. Served with a side of our Honey Citrus balsamic vinaigrette.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Tender Chicken breast marinated in our buffalo wing sauce and bleu cheese dressing. Battered and fried, then served on a kaiser roll with Pickled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato and Bleu Cheese crumbles.
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
188 Main Street, Annapolis
|Popular items
|The Bar Harbor
|$22.95
Lobster from 1 1/4 lb. lobster including tail on any roll
|CT Roll
|$17.95
Served warm with butter
|Lobster Salad Roll
|$17.95
Tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
Federal House Bar & Grille
22 Market Space, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Cup Cream Of Crab Soup
|$9.99
|Chicken Diablo
|$17.99
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$27.99
O'Brien's Oyster Bar & Seafood Tavern
111 Main St., Annapolis
|Popular items
|CRAB DIP
|$17.95
Lump crab meat in a blend of cream cheese and cheddar cheese
|FRENCH DIP
|$13.95
Classic roast beef with au jus,
horseradish and our house fries
|THE ANNAPOLIS CRAB CAKE SANDWICH
|$24.95
Jumbo lump crab cake, lettuce and tomato, toasted potato roll, fries