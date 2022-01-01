Annapolis seafood restaurants you'll love

Go
Annapolis restaurants
Toast

Must-try seafood restaurants in Annapolis

Severn Inn image

 

Severn Inn

1993 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Fish Taco$16.00
cilantro slaw, salsa verde, cotija cheese and pickled onions
Substitute Fries or salad +$3
Cheeseburger$17.00
cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and burger sauce
add bacon $1.00
Shrimp Baja Burrito$16.00
salsa de arbol, cilantro slaw, pickled onions and cilantro
Substitute Fries or salad +$3
More about Severn Inn
Buddy's Crabs and Ribs image

 

Buddy's Crabs and Ribs

100 Main St Ste 2, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Buddy's Steam Platter$23.00
Build Your Own Platter - Starts with a half pound of our signature steamed shrimp, red potatoes, sweet corn, andouille sausage, all cooked in your favorite butter sauce or old bay. Then add your seafood choices and make it yours!
Fish & Chips Basket$16.00
Natty Boh beer battered Cod, fried crispy
Cup MD Crab$8.00
More about Buddy's Crabs and Ribs
Sams on the Waterfront image

 

Sams on the Waterfront

2020 Chesapeake Harbour Dr East, ANNAPOLIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Wings$14.00
Buffalo, BBQ, Old Bay or Sweet Chili
Winter Organic Mixed Greens$12.00
Organic Greens, heirloom cherry tomatoe,radish, English cucumber, with a strawbery vinaigrette
Crab Cake Sandwhich$23.00
Served on a Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, remoulade & fries
More about Sams on the Waterfront
Market House image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Market House

25 Market Space, Annapolis

Avg 3.5 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Ahi Poke$16.00
Tamari marinated Ahi tuna, pickled onions, brown rice, cucumbers, avocado, ginger, sesame seeds, and seaweed salad. Served with a side of siracha dressing.
Farmers Market$13.00
Grilled Chicken, Brown Rice, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Seasonal Vegetables, And Sunflower Seeds. Served with a side of our Honey Citrus balsamic vinaigrette.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Tender Chicken breast marinated in our buffalo wing sauce and bleu cheese dressing. Battered and fried, then served on a kaiser roll with Pickled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato and Bleu Cheese crumbles.
More about Market House
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image

SOUPS • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

188 Main Street, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (1289 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Bar Harbor$22.95
Lobster from 1 1/4 lb. lobster including tail on any roll
CT Roll$17.95
Served warm with butter
Lobster Salad Roll$17.95
Tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Federal House Bar & Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Federal House Bar & Grille

22 Market Space, Annapolis

Avg 4 (1854 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cup Cream Of Crab Soup$9.99
Chicken Diablo$17.99
Crab Cake Sandwich$27.99
More about Federal House Bar & Grille
O'Brien's Oyster Bar & Seafood Tavern image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

O'Brien's Oyster Bar & Seafood Tavern

111 Main St., Annapolis

Avg 3.7 (1485 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CRAB DIP$17.95
Lump crab meat in a blend of cream cheese and cheddar cheese
FRENCH DIP$13.95
Classic roast beef with au jus,
horseradish and our house fries
THE ANNAPOLIS CRAB CAKE SANDWICH$24.95
Jumbo lump crab cake, lettuce and tomato, toasted potato roll, fries
More about O'Brien's Oyster Bar & Seafood Tavern

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Annapolis

Tacos

Cake

Nachos

Crab Cakes

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Brisket

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Annapolis to explore

Severna Park

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Gambrills

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Arnold

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Odenton

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Millersville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Stevensville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Crofton

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston