Located in historic Normaltown on Prince Avenue in Athens Georgia for 18 years, Marti's at Midday is a locally owned gourmet cafe serving up delicious sandwiches & salads with a southern twist. We're open from 8am to 3:30pm Monday - Friday as well as offering catering for that special occasion. Y'all come eat!

SCOOP AND PITA$5.99
MINT SWEET TEA (22oz)$2.00
Our Signature Mint Tea - Sweetened (22oz)
RHETT$9.99
Smoked Turkey with cheese on pita bread with a side of apricot mayo & fruit/nut mix (dried apricots, cranberries, walnuts) on the side. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips, lettuce and tomato.
MARTHAS SALAD$9.99
Our famous chicken salad & pimento cheese on mixed greens with celery sticks, fruit, and a deviled egg.
BIG SALAD$9.99
Layered salad of mixed greens, spinach with smoked turkey, eggs, fresh tomato slices, artichoke hearts, turkey bacon, sprouts, olives marinated cucumbers, provencal potato, green beans, feta cheese & pita.
NIBBLE CHICKEN SALAD$8.99
Scoop of tarragon chicken salad with fresh fruit, green celery & our famous pita chips.
SM PITA BAG$3.99
Our famous seasoned pita chips - serves 2 - 3 people.
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE$3.00
AMY$9.99
Curry chicken salad on house made honey wheat bread. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips, and lettuce.
MARY FRANCES$9.99
Tarragon chicken salad. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips, lettuce and tomato.
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1280 Prince Ave

ATHENS GA

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
