Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

2000 Pennsylvania Ave

Popular Items

Side Salad$5.00
CT Roll$19.00
Served warm with butter
Bowl Lobster Bisque$6.50
Lobster BLT Roll$19.00
Lobster, bacon, lettuce & tomato
Classic Lobster Roll$19.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
Cape Cod Chips$2.00
Bowl New England Clam Chowder$6.50
French Fries$4.00
The Bar Harbor$24.00
Lobster from 1 1/4 lb. lobster including tail on any roll
Shrimp Roll$13.00
Tossed in mayo, celery and lemon dressing
2000 Pennsylvania Ave

Washington DC

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
