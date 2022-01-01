Go
MATCH BURGER LOBSTER

FROM THE OWNERS OF MATCH IN SONO COMES A FUN CASUAL ELEVATED CT ROAD SHACK. THE DELICIOUS MATCH BURGER & LOBSTER ROLL COME TOGETHER ON A WHIMSICAL MENU THAT WILL PLEASE EVERYONE FROM AGE 2 TO 102!

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

580 Riverside Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (725 reviews)

Popular Items

BRUSSELS$12.00
roasted minis fried crispy & tossed with sweet & sour cider syrup
FRINGS$5.00
half order of fries and half order of onion rings
SALT & PEPPER BURGER$14.00
beef & bun
BIG MATCH DOUBLE$15.00
double flat patty, american, onion, lettuce, fancy sauce
BIG MATCH SINGLE$8.00
flat patty, american, onion, lettuce, fancy sauce
THE SALAD$9.00
local greens, simple vinaigrette, veggies
HERB FRIES$4.00
box of fries first fried with garlic and herbs
MATCH BURGER$17.00
bacon, cheddar sauce, sweet & sour onions, seeded brioche bun & a pickle
CAESAR SALAD$10.00
romaine, crouton, thick-cheesy dressing
HOT LOBSTER ROLL$32.00
4.25oz of Just Shucked Lobster on a round hollowed brioche with butter & house fried chips
Tourists
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

580 Riverside Ave

Westport CT

Sunday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:15 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:15 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:15 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
