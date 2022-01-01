Mattenga's Pizza
Mattenga's exists to gather people together to deepen their relationships for the glory of God. This location features a drive thru and medium sized dining room. Most of the parking is in back
10222 W Military Dr, Suite 111
10222 W Military Dr, Suite 111
San Antonio TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
