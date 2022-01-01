Go
Mattenga's Pizza

Mattenga's exists to gather people together to deepen their relationships for the glory of God. This location features a drive thru and medium sized dining room. Most of the parking is in back

10222 W Military Dr, Suite 111

No reviews yet

Popular Items

10" Mattenga's Chicken Pesto$10.99
Basil pesto sauce drizzle, sliced tomatoes, roasted chicken breast, artichokes and premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese. > (This is a Bianca pizza, comes with no red pizza sauce)
BBQ Wings$12.99
Our wings tossed in a bold, smoky, sweet, rich... everything you love about BBQ sauce!
20 oz Moonshine Unsweet Tea$1.99
20 oz Diet Pepsi$1.99
16" Mattenga's 1/2 & 1/2$21.99
Pick two specialties for a half and half combo pizza!
Plain Wings (no sauce)$12.99
Our perfectly fried and crispy chicken wings served with fresh carrot sticks and blue cheese dip.
Lemon Pepper Wings$12.99
Crispy chicken wings tossed in a cracked black pepper and zesty lemon dry rub. YUM!
20 oz - Dr Pepper$1.99
7" Protein Pizza, up to 3 Toppings$9.99
No, you’re not dreaming! It’s really true! This dough only contains 8g of carbs and 50g of protein. It’s made with clean ingredients including freshly ground chicken and fresh parmesan cheese. Plus, it’s grain free and gluten free. That makes it guilt free too! (toppings shown are optional, build your own with whatever toppings you want, up to 3 included)
16" Mattenga's Veggie$18.99
Sliced tomatoes, a layer of fresh spinach, roasted mushroom, onions, diced red bell peppers, premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese. (This is a Bianca pizza, comes with no red pizza sauce). Serves up to 4 guests.
Location

10222 W Military Dr, Suite 111

San Antonio TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

