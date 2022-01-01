Medford American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Medford

Common Block Brewing Co- image

 

Common Block Brewing Co-

315 E 5th St., Medford

Takeout
Popular items
Cobb Salad$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Blue Crumbles, Bacon, Egg, Blue Cheese Vinaigrette
Contains: Egg, Dairy
Salmon & Spinach Salad$16.00
With Grilled Salmon, Quinoa, Pickled Red Onion, Feta, Kalamatas, and Dill Yogurt Dressing
Contains: Dairy, Egg
Fried Cheese Curds$7.00
with Red Sauce
Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Eggs
More about Common Block Brewing Co-
SOUTH MEDFORD image

 

SOUTH MEDFORD

1345 Center Drive, Medford

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Philly Cheese Steak$15.00
Sliced ribeye, sautéed onions, peppers and mushrooms with melted provolone cheese and chipotle aioli served on a toasted hoagie roll
Beer Battered Fish and Chips$15.00
Cod fish, fried in house-made beer batter with zesty rémoulade. Served with your choice of fries and either green salad or freshly tossed coleslaw.
Classic Cheeseburger$13.00
Seasoned ground beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onions,
pickles and cheddar cheese.
More about SOUTH MEDFORD

