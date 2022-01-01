Medford American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Medford
Common Block Brewing Co-
315 E 5th St., Medford
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Blue Crumbles, Bacon, Egg, Blue Cheese Vinaigrette
Contains: Egg, Dairy
|Salmon & Spinach Salad
|$16.00
With Grilled Salmon, Quinoa, Pickled Red Onion, Feta, Kalamatas, and Dill Yogurt Dressing
Contains: Dairy, Egg
|Fried Cheese Curds
|$7.00
with Red Sauce
Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Eggs
SOUTH MEDFORD
1345 Center Drive, Medford
|Popular items
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$15.00
Sliced ribeye, sautéed onions, peppers and mushrooms with melted provolone cheese and chipotle aioli served on a toasted hoagie roll
|Beer Battered Fish and Chips
|$15.00
Cod fish, fried in house-made beer batter with zesty rémoulade. Served with your choice of fries and either green salad or freshly tossed coleslaw.
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$13.00
Seasoned ground beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onions,
pickles and cheddar cheese.