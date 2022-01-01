Mac and cheese in Medford

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

4 Daughters Irish Pub

126 W Main St, Medford

Avg 4.3 (1550 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster & Shrimp Mac & Cheese$19.25
Our Lobster & Shrimp Mac has tender large pasta shells in a creamy decadent sharp white cheddar cheese sauce with chopped buttery lobster and grilled jumbo shrimp.
More about 4 Daughters Irish Pub
Common Block Brewing Co- image

 

Common Block Brewing Co-

315 E 5th St., Medford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac n' Cheese Grilled Cheese$12.00
Common Allergens: Gluten, Dairy
Macaroni inside a Grilled Cheese. 'Nough said. ***Ingredients: bacon, macaroni (flour, salt), cheese sauce (cheddar, swiss, pepper jack, white cheddar, parmesan, cream, salt, pepper), sourdough
More about Common Block Brewing Co-

