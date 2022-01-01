Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Medford

Medford restaurants
Medford restaurants that serve quesadillas

Tap and Vine LLC image

 

Tap and Vine LLC

559 Medford Center, Medford

TakeoutDelivery
Jr. Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
Corn Tortillas Stuffed with Cheddar Cheese. Comes with Rice and Broccolini
Jr. Chicken Quesadilla$8.00
Corn Tortillas Stuffed with Cheddar Cheese and Tender Chicken Breast. Comes with Rice and Broccolini
More about Tap and Vine LLC
D-QUESADILLA image

 

El Paraiso

142 N. Front St., Medford

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA$8.00
L- QUESADILLA$10.50
D-QUESADILLA$13.75
More about El Paraiso
Common Block Brewing Co- image

 

Common Block Brewing Co-

315 E 5th St., Medford

Takeout
Sweet Potato Spinach Quesadilla$10.00
With Sweet Potato, Spinach, Pumpkin Seeds, Pepper Jack, Cumin Sour Cream
Contains: Dairy, Gluten
More about Common Block Brewing Co-

