Pies in Medford

Medford restaurants
Medford restaurants that serve pies

HAMBURGERS

4 Daughters Irish Pub

126 W Main St, Medford

Avg 4.3 (1550 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Pot Pie$14.25
Grilled chicken breasts in a creamy garlic herb sauce, peas, and garlic mashed potatoes. Served with sliced French bread.
Cottage Pie$15.25
Ground Angus Sirloin mixed with peas, mushrooms, onions and cabbage in our red wine gravy. Topped with garlic mashed potatoes and melted cheddar cheese.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Rosario's Italian Restaurant

2221 West Main St, Medford

Avg 4.6 (1065 reviews)
Takeout
Mud Pie$7.00
Common Block Brewing Co-

315 E 5th St., Medford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mocha Ice Cream Pie$8.00
Common Allergens: Gluten,, Dairy
***Ingredients: CONTAINS SOY. hazelnut coffee creamer, mocha java ice cream (cream, sugar, coffee, chocolate chips), oreo cookies, butter, chocolate sauce (brown sugar, sugar, cocoa powder, vanilla, cold brew coffee)
Blue Fish Hawaiian Fusion

2382 W Main St (Building D), Medford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coconut Pie$6.00
