Pies in Medford
Medford restaurants that serve pies
HAMBURGERS
4 Daughters Irish Pub
126 W Main St, Medford
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$14.25
Grilled chicken breasts in a creamy garlic herb sauce, peas, and garlic mashed potatoes. Served with sliced French bread.
|Cottage Pie
|$15.25
Ground Angus Sirloin mixed with peas, mushrooms, onions and cabbage in our red wine gravy. Topped with garlic mashed potatoes and melted cheddar cheese.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Rosario's Italian Restaurant
2221 West Main St, Medford
|Mud Pie
|$7.00
Common Block Brewing Co-
315 E 5th St., Medford
|Mocha Ice Cream Pie
|$8.00
Common Allergens: Gluten,, Dairy
***Ingredients: CONTAINS SOY. hazelnut coffee creamer, mocha java ice cream (cream, sugar, coffee, chocolate chips), oreo cookies, butter, chocolate sauce (brown sugar, sugar, cocoa powder, vanilla, cold brew coffee)